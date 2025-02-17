Swamp Rabbits Sweep Nailers in Throwback Showdown

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Carter Savoie finished a quick one-two punch scoring sequence in the second period following Quinn Olson's power play goal to push the Greenville Swamp Rabbits ahead of the Wheeling Nailers by a 2-1 score on Monday afternoon. The game, "Greenville Hockey Heritage Day", featured throwback jerseys of both teams to the "Original Five" of the ECHL, with the Nailers as the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Swamp Rabbits as the Johnstown Chiefs.

Both teams skated out to a scoreless duel after 20 minutes, setting the table for the nailbiter that was. Dryden McKay, Swamp Rabbits net-minder, stopped all nine shots he faced, while Sergei Murashov of the Nailers staved off five chances.

Eventually, the Swamp Rabbits broke through with quick strike scoring and carried a multi-goal advantage into the final frame. On their only power play of the game, Quinn Olson put the Swamp Rabbits on the board with a howitzer of a one-timer from the right, blasting his shot past Murashov to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead with 3:08 left in the first (Miles Gendron and Stuart Rolofs assisted). Exactly 75 seconds later, Carter Savoie doubled the lead when he created a turnover in the slot, powered towards the net, and stuffed the puck past Murashov's glove to push the Swamp Rabbits lead to 2-0 with 1:53 to play. McKay turned aside another seven Nailers shots.

Eventually, the Nailers found a away on the board early in the third. At 2:58, Kyle Jackson took advantage of chaos in front of the net and buried a David Drake pass by McKay, halving the deficit to 2-1. Murashov was eventually pulled from the Nailers net for the extra attacker in the final two minutes, but McKay and the Swamp Rabbits stood tall and rallied defensively to a 2-1 win.

Dryden McKay stopped all but one of 25 shots on net in earning the victory (12-17-4-1).

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for another "three-in-three", beginning on Friday against the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop at North Charleston Coliseum on February 21st is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

