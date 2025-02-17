Randy Hernandez Strikes against Former Club, But Glads Lose 2-1 in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL. - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-23-5-2) were defeated by the Orlando Solar Bears (23-23-2-0) on Monday afternoon, by a final score of 2-1, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Drew DeRidder made his third straight start in goal for the Gladiators, while Ryan Fanti was between the pipes for the Solar Bears.

At 9:00 of the first period, Orlando scored the opening goal of the contest as Anthony Bardaro (14th) knocked in a rebound shot into the right corner. Orlando defender Chris Harpur started the play off by joining the rush, firing a wirst shot off of a Drew DeRidder's glove, which landed perfectly for Bardaro.

To close the first period, Gladiator defender Antony Firriolo and Orlando defender Ben Carroll would both go to the box for simultaneous roughing penalties.

Early in the second, the 32-year-old forward Anthony Bardaro (15th) scored again, leading the the Solar Bears lead to 2-0. Bardaro capitalized on a loose puck in front of the Gladiator net, and lifted the puck over DeRidder's mitt.

Later in the second, with the Gladiators hoping to get on the board, and back in the game before the final intermission, Randy Hernandez (9th) potted a wrist shot past an outstretched Ryan Fanti. Hernandez's goal was assisted by Dominiks Marcinkevis and Derek Topatigh.

Despite outshooting the Solar Bears 14-11 in the final frame, the Gladiators were unable to find a goal to tie the game, as Orlando held on to win the contest, 2-1.

In the loss, Drew DeRidder made 33 saves on 35 shots for the Gladiators, while Ryan Fanti stopped 29 of 30 in the win for Orlando.

