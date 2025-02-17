Grizzlies Fall in Overtime

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies earn a standings points but they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads on a Monday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce scored a power play goal 7:51 into the contest. 31 seconds later Utah's Cooper Jones tied the game off of a Reed Lebster shot. Later in the frame Mick Messner scored his 13th of the year 15:19 in. Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Pelton-Byce tied the game with his second power play goal of the night 16:04 into the second period. Utah regained the lead on a Cole Gallant penalty shot 18:55 in. It was Utah's third penalty shot in a four-game stretch. Utah led 3-2 after 2 frames.

Idaho tied the score 6:38 into the third period on Jade Miller's 5th of the campaign. Just 30 seconds later Utah retook the lead on Keaton Mastrodonato's 10th of the season. Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann tied it up on a power play goal 9:47 in. Idaho went 3 for 5 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 2.

In overtime Connor MacEachern scored unassisted 3:29 in to give the Steelheads the extra standings point as they take 5 out of a possible 6 standings points for the series.

Bryan Thomson started for Idaho in net and he stopped 13 of 16 in the first two periods. He was replaced by Brian Wilson, who saved 8 of 9 as he earned his first win as a Steelhead. Utah's Adam Scheel stopped 27 of 32.

Utah has played past regulation in 7 of their last 11 games and 8 of their last 11 have been one decided by one goal.

3 stars

1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Connor MacEachern (Idaho) - OT GWG.

3. Brendan Hoffmann (Idaho) - 1 goal, 6 shots.

