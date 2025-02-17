K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 10k for Pink Ice Weekend & Prep for 269 Night Is this Wednesday

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings look to bounce back with pair of midweek home games coming up.

OVERALL RECORD: 18-26-1-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-26-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week with one at Wings Event Center.

First, the K-Wings host the Reading Royals for 269 Night/Winning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Then, Kalamazoo travels to Toledo to face the Walleye for two games on Friday and Saturday at Huntington Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (4-0, 1-2, 0-5).

First, Kalamazoo blanked Bloomington, 4-0, at home Friday. Ty Young (8-6-0-1) earned his second consecutive shutout in the win, making 37 saves in an outstanding performance. Davis Codd (4) scored the game-winning goal, with Lee Lapid (3, 4) adding two goals before Zach Berzolla (2) notched an empty-netter to seal the win.

Then, the K-Wings fell to Fort Wayne at home Saturday, 2-1. Zach Okabe (12) scored the game's opening goal, but the Komets found the equalizer later in the opening period. Fort Wayne grabbed the lead with a goal in the second, and Kalamazoo pushed hard late but couldn't net the tying goal. Ty Young (8-7-0-1) was strong in net, stopping 45 of 47 shots faced.

Finally, Kalamazoo lost to the Komets on the road Sunday, 5-0. Fort Wayne scored two goals in the first period and three more in the second, including a pair of power-play goals. The K-Wings won the shot total, 35-24, but couldn't solve the Komets' netminder in defeat.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at Wings Event Center this week.

The K-Wings host Reading for 269 Night/Winning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It's the first 269 Night and Winning Wednesday of the 2024-25 season! If the K-Wings beat the Reading Royals, you win a free ticket to our next midweek game, which is only a week away! Plus, it's a party all about the 269 with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 4 lightning bolt necklaces and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 14 - Bloomington at Kalamazoo (4-0 W) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (18-24-1-1) stymied the Bloomington Bison (21-21-2-2) Friday in front of 5,214 for Pink Ice at Wings Event Center, winning 4-0. Ty Young (8-6-0-1) notched his second consecutive shutout in an incredible performance in net, making all 37 saves. Young anchored the K-Wings' penalty kill unit to a 4-for-4 performance and now has 141:01 of scoreless time dating back to Feb. 2 at Iowa. Davis Codd (4) scored the game-winning goal at the 2:28 mark of the second period. Later in the frame, Lee Lapid (3) doubled the Kalamazoo lead at the 15:25 mark. Lapid (4) added a power-play goal at the 18:46 mark to make it 3-0. Zach Berzolla (2) added on a long-range empty-net goal at the 15:34 mark to seal the victory.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo (2-1 L) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (18-25-1-1) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (28-16-2-0) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1. Zach Okabe (12) scored the game's opening goal at the 2:00 mark of the first. Fort Wayne answered with a goal at the 14:52 mark with an extra-attacker on after a delayed penalty. The Komets then took the lead with a goal at the 5:10 mark of the second frame. Ty Young (8-7-0-1) was outstanding in net, making 45 saves on 47 shots faced in defeat. Kalamazoo went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Sunday, Feb. 16 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne (5-0 L) Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (18-26-1-1) came up short against the Fort Wayne Komets (29-16-2-0) Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-0. Fort Wayne opened the scoring 1:14 into the game, tacking on a goal at the 6:57 mark to make it 2-0. The Komets added a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, scoring again at the 5:27 mark to push the lead to four. Fort Wayne scored once more on the power play at the 11:21 mark of the frame to finish the scoring. Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-1-0) made 10 saves in the first two periods in defeat. Hunter Vorva handled the third period in relief, stopping all nine shots faced. Kalamazoo took the shot total, 35-24.

ON THE MOVE

Feb. 10 - Abbotsford (AHL) recalls rookie defenseman Joe Arntsen from Kalamazoo

Feb. 10 - Vancouver (NHL) assigns rookie defenseman Christian Felton to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 16 - Vancouver (NHL) recalls rookie goaltender Ty Young and reassigns him to Abbotsford (AHL) from Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

Forward Lee Lapid recorded his first multi-goal game of the season Friday

Rookie goaltender Ty Young earned his second consecutive shutout Friday, stopping all 37 shots faced

Forward Davis Codd scored his second game-winning goal of the season Friday

TEAM TRENDS

14-4-0-0 when scoring at least three goals

12-4-1-0 when scoring first

17-8-1-1 when allowing three goals or less

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 29 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 13 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 21 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 45 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 4 - Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 5 - Ben Berard

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol

SHOTS : 101 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 9 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young*

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/6 (16.7%)

This Season - 15/128 (11.7%) | No. 29 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 9/11 (81.8%)

This Season - 111/144 (77.1%) | No. 26 (ECHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.