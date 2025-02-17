ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 17, 2025:
Atlanta:
add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve
delete Alexander Campbell, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Carson Kosobud, D signed contract
delete Ryan Siedem, D recalled by Hartford
delete Carter Berger, D recalled by Hartford
delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford
delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Hartford
delete Zack Hoffman, D suspended by Bloomington
Greenville:
add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve
delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve
delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve
delete Hank Crone, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve
delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve
delete Ryan Naumovski F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
delete Blair Sanders, G released as emergency backup goalie
Orlando:
add Chris Harpur, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve
delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
delete Joni Jurmo, D recalled by Wranglers
Reading:
add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Connor Walters, D returned from bereavement leave
delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tulsa:
delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers
Wheeling:
add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve
delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2025
- Bison Sign Defenseman Carson Kosobud - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Royals Open Four-Game Road Swing in Kalamazoo - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, February 17, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets on Three-Game Win Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Randy Hernandez Strikes against Former Club, But Glads Lose 2-1 in Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mason Primeau Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 10k for Pink Ice Weekend & Prep for 269 Night Is this Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks' Jack Lafontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Carson Golder Recalled to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Drop Overtime Thriller, Despite Scoring 4 PP Goals - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Close Week, Season Series with 2-1 Win over Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.