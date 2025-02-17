ECHL Transactions - February 17

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 17, 2025:

Atlanta:

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve

delete Alexander Campbell, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Carson Kosobud, D signed contract

delete Ryan Siedem, D recalled by Hartford

delete Carter Berger, D recalled by Hartford

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford

delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Hartford

delete Zack Hoffman, D suspended by Bloomington

Greenville:

add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve

delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve

delete Hank Crone, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

delete Blair Sanders, G released as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Chris Harpur, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

delete Joni Jurmo, D recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Connor Walters, D returned from bereavement leave

delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tulsa:

delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

Wheeling:

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve

