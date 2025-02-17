Oilers Close Week, Season Series with 2-1 Win over Mavericks

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the first-place Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center to enter a three-way tie for second place in Mountain Division.

Damien Giroux opened the scoring 1:56 into the action to put the Kansas City Mavericks up 1-0. Giroux received a pass from Cam Morrison before roofing a backhander over Talyn Boyko. Austin Albrecht tied the game halfway through the period on the power play. Duggie Lagrone slung a cross-zone seam pass to the back door, finding the blade of Albrecht, who guided the puck into the top shelf. Olivier Dame-Malka put the Oilers up 2-1 with 6:22 left in the opening frame. Dame-Malka stepped into a drop pass from Josh Nelson, driving the puck inside the post to beat Logan Neaton.

Neither team scored in the second period. Boyko made 12 saves on 11 Mavericks' chances, while Neaton stopped all 11 Tulsa shots. Max Andreev received a game misconduct, a major penalty and a minor penalty, all for cross-checking, at the 13:45 mark of the frame, resulting in an ejection for Kansas City's leader in assists and a seven-minute power play for the Oilers.

Boyko and the Oilers weathered a 14-chance barrage in the third period, winning the last game in the season series - and with it the series itself - 2-1.

The Oilers head on the road to face the Eastern Conference's Wheeling Nailers at 6:10 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

