Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 10-16.

LaFontaine went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old turned aside 20 shots in a 6-2 win at Allen on Wednesday, made 34 saves in a 3-1 win over Tulsa on Friday and stopped all 22 shots in a 1-0 shootout win against the Oilers on Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, LaFontaine is 13-4-1 in 19 appearances with the Mavericks this season, ranking seventh in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average. He has also gone 1-0-1 in two outings with the Firebirds.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, LaFontaine has seen action in 74 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Orlando and Kansas City, going 41-21-6 with five shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He is 8-5-5 with one shutout, a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900 in 23 career AHL appearances with Coachella Valley, Syracuse and Chicago and he also has two games of National Hockey League experience with Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, LaFontaine appeared in 96 career collegiate games at the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, compiling an overall record of 48-35-7 with six shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.