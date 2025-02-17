Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears extended its unbeaten streak to a season-long, nine games with a 2-1 win over Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Anthony Barbaro provided both goals and Jack Adams assisted on both tallies. The Solar Bears continue their home stand this week with two home games on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, February 19 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7PM

Thursday, February 20 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - Thirsty Thursday

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 27-18-9-0 (.583)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-2-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 46 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 18 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 28 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 165 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +13

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, February 11 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 2-3 OTL

Former Solar Bear Bennett MacArthur opened the scoring for Jacksonville on a power play goal just 4:42 into the opening period, but Orlando had the answer when Brayden Low scored a power play of their own with just 14 seconds left in the period. Derek Lodermeier put Jacksonville back in the lead with a goal in the final minute of the second period. Anthony Bardaro got the Solar Bears back to level on his 13th goal of the season just 1:30 into the third period. Jacksonville would prevail in overtime on a goal from Ivan Chukarov at 3:15.

Saturday, February 15 at Jacksonville Icemen: 2-3 OTL

The Orlando Solar Bears opened the scoring Saturday night with a bank shot from Jack Adams from behind the net. Jacksonville knotted up the game in the final second of the first period on a wrist shot from Chris Grando. The Icemen took the lead on a shorthanded goal from Chase Lang, but the Solar Bears had the answer. With Ryan Fanti pulled, Tyler Bird scored with 1:16 remaining to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. The Icemen again came out on top in the extra period for their fifth straight win over Orlando in overtime this season.

Monday, February 17 vs. Atlanta Gladiators: 2-1 W

Anthony Bardaro led Orlando to victory Monday afternoon on two goals and 29 saves from Ryan Fanti allowed Orlando to extend its home unbeaten streak to six games in a 2-1 triumph. Jack Adams recorded two assists in the contest as well. Orlando is now at or above .500 against all their opponents on their 2024-25 schedule.

BITES:

Tyler Bird appeared in his 400th professional game Saturday against Jacksonville. Bird is the Solar Bears all-time games played leader with 343.

Ryan Fanti is unbeaten in his last 13 starts (10-0-3).

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes (165)

Anthony Bardaro has seven points (5g-2a) in his last six games. He is 10th in rookie scoring in the ECHL.

Orlando is first at home on the penalty kill (89.4%)

Orlando is 14-2-4 in its last 20 games.

Orlando is on a season-long, nine-game unbeaten streak (6-0-3).

Orlando is 15-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 29 GP, 16-6-6, .919%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 33 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 21 GP, 9-7-4, .884%

