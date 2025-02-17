Thunder Weekly, February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four home games in six days this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 11

Utah at Wichita, 3-2 W (SO)

Friday, February 14

Tahoe at Wichita, 4-3 L

Saturday, February 15

Tahoe at Wichita, 9-7 W

Sunday, February 16

Tahoe at Wichita, 6-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 21

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen

Saturday, February 22

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 18-10-1-1

AWAY: 11-7-2-0

OVERALL: 29-17-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: T-2nd, Mountain Division, 62 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 21

Assists: Bates, 37

Points: Dickman, Stinil, 53

+/-: Bates, +29

PIM: Boucher, 85

SIX PACK - The Thunder closed a four-game homestand this past week. Wichita took six out of a possible eight points against Tahoe and Utah. The Thunder moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain Division with 62 points.

EN FUEGO - Wichita has been red-hot over the last six games. The Thunder offense has racked up 37 goals over that stretch, scoring nine in a game twice over a seven-day period. Wichita has now scored nine in a game three times this year. The Thunder are third in the league in goals for per game (3.64). Wichita has outscored its opponents 98-77 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

MILESTONE WATCH - Jay Dickman moved into third place all-time in team history, playing in 331 games in a Thunder uniform. He is six points away from 300 ECHL points. Dickman has two points in back-to-back games. He also moved into a tie for the team-lead with 53 points. Dickman reached 20 goals in his fourth-straight season.

EIGHT IS GREAT - Kobe Walker has points in eight-straight games (5g, 4a). He netted his fourth two-goal outing of the season on Sunday against Tahoe. Walker has 45 points (18g, 27a) in 46 games this year and is a +25.

NEARING MILESTONE - Joe Carroll has points in six-straight games (4g, 7a). He has five points in his last two, which included a season-high three helpers on Saturday. Carroll has 33 points (18g, 15a) in 31 games so far this season.

20 - Michal Stinil recorded his 20th of the season on Saturday. He recorded 20 goals for the third year in a row. The Decin, Czechia native has 53 points (20g, 33a) in 41 games.

HELPING HAND - Peter Bates has at least two points in back-to-back games. He hit a new career high in points with 52 and is eight shy of a new career high in goals. Bates is tied for second with 37 helpers and tied for third with a +29 rating.

CAREER HIGHS - Nolan Kneen has four assists in his last three games and helpers in four of his last five. Kneen set new career highs in assists (22) and points (26).

COMING ALIVE - Luke Grainger has been red-hot over the last seven games. The Western Michigan product has 10 points over that stretch (4g, 6a). Grainger has goals in three-straight games.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games. The Thunder went 2-for-5 on Saturday and 2-for-2 on Sunday, which equates to 57.1% on the man advantage over that span.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jake Wahlin has points in three-straight...Carter Randklev has assists in back-to-back games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists by a rookie (11) and first with 13 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.00)...Wichita is 19-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 15-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

Join us on Friday, February 28 for QT Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QuikTrip location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers. Fans will need to redeem the vouchers for an actual ticket to the game. This can be done at the Thunder office, box office or the night of the game. Fans can also go online to get their tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.