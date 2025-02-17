Mavericks' Jack Lafontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

LaFontaine, 27, posted a stellar 3-0-0 record last week, including a shutout performance on Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers. Over the three-game span, LaFontaine recorded a 0.96 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage during the three games, stopping 76 of 79 shots faced.

LaFontaine's stellar week began with a 6-2 road victory over the Allen Americans on Wednesday, February 12, where he stopped 20 of 22 shots. He followed up with a strong 34-save performance in a 3-1 home win against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, February 14. He capped off the week in dominant fashion, recording a perfect 22-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout victory over Tulsa on Saturday, February 15. The shutout marked his fourth with the Mavericks, tying him for the second-most in franchise history.

LaFontaine has been a key player for the Mavericks this season, boasting a 13-4-1 record, a 2.20 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and three shutouts through 18 games. Earlier this season, he earned a call-up to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

A former third-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, LaFontaine continues to impress with his poise and reliability between the pipes.

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Jack LaFontaine on his well-deserved recognition and look forward to his continued contributions throughout the season.

