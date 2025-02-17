Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 3-0-0-0 for the eighteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Allen Americans for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Worcester won 5-3 on Friday, 4-3 on Saturday in a shootout, and 3-1 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 14th at Allen Americans | 5-3 W

Worcester got the scoring started Friday in Allen Texas by jumping out to a 3-0 first period lead. The Worcester goals came from Anthony Callin (2-0-2), Matt DeMelis (1-1-2), and Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1). Allen was able to cut into the Worcester lead in the second period with two goals of their own from former Railer Artyom Kulakov (1-2-3) followed by Liam Gorman (2-0-2) making it a 3-2 game heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Anthony Callin scored his second of the night to give Worcester a 4-2 lead. Gorman followed behind Callin to make it 4-3. Worcester finished the scoring off with an empty net goal from Griffin Loughran (1-1-2) leading to a 5-3 Worcester win.

Saturday, February 15th at Allen Americans | 4-3 SOW

Allen scored the first two goals of the game in the first period both coming off the stick of Kamerin Nault (2-0-2) leading them into the second period with the 2-0 lead. The Railers grabbed their first of the night from Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) 2:01 into the second period. Allen then extended their lead to 3-1 as Brayden Guy (1-0-1) scored a power play goal 4:11 into the second. The Railers scored two goals within the final six minutes of the third period to tie this one up and force overtime. The goals came from Ryan Dickinson (1-0-1), and Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1). Overtime was not enough Saturday night as neither team found the back of the net, leading to a shootout. Connor Welsh scored the game winning shootout goal leading the Railers to a 4-3 win.

Sunday, February 16th at Allen Americans | 3-1 W

Worcester got the scoring started as they tacked on the first three goals of the game in the first period. The first came from Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1), followed by Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) and it was Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) who finished off the first period trifecta. Brayden Watts (1-0-1) scored the first goal for Allen on the power play 11:35 into the second period making it 3-1. Neither team would net one in the third period leading us to the 3-1 Worcester win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 19th at South Carolina Stingrays | 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 21st at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22nd at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23rd at South Carolina Stingrays | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Tyler Kobryn scored his first two goals as a Railer on Friday and Saturday night.

Jordan Kaplan has goals in three consecutive games for the second time this season, and the third time in his career.

Welsh is the only defenseman in the ECHL with two shootout goals this season. He is the only defenseman with a shootout-winning goal.

Hugo Ollas is now 8-8-1-2 on the season, and 6-1-1-1 with the Railers.

Jordan Kaplan is on a five-game point streak (3-2-5)

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 23-20-2-4 on the season.

The Railers are in fourth in the ECHL's North Division and are eight points ahead of the next closest team. They are seven points behind the Norfolk Admirals for third in the division.

The Railers are 15-4-2-4 in one-goal games this season.

Worcester is 5-1-0-0 against the Mountain Division.

The Railers are 6-2-0-2 when leading after the first period.

