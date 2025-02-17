Carson Golder Recalled to Manitoba
February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose have recalled forward Carson Golder from the Norfolk Admirals, the club announced on Sunday evening.
Golder, 22, has been with the Admirals all season, playing in 37 contests with Norfolk. The British Columbia native has totaled 30 points this season (16g, 14a). Last season, Golder played in 14 games with the Moose, posting six points (2g, 4a).
