Carson Golder Recalled to Manitoba

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose have recalled forward Carson Golder from the Norfolk Admirals, the club announced on Sunday evening.

Golder, 22, has been with the Admirals all season, playing in 37 contests with Norfolk. The British Columbia native has totaled 30 points this season (16g, 14a). Last season, Golder played in 14 games with the Moose, posting six points (2g, 4a).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.