Greenville Hangs on for 2-1 Win

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Kyle Jackson

GREENVILLE, SC - Typically a southern trip is exciting news for cold weather clubs, but the Wheeling Nailers are looking forward to getting back home, following a tough trip through the State of South Carolina. Two goals in a span of 1:15 made the difference on Monday afternoon, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits edged Wheeling, 2-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Kyle Jackson scored the lone goal for the Nailers in his 100th professional contest.

The two sides played a scoreless first period, while Wheeling controlled the majority of the action with a 9-5 shots advantage. The middle frame was a different story, particularly in the back half, as the Swamp Rabbits put 20 shots on goal and saw two of them go in. The opening strike came on the power play. Miles Gendron slid a pass to the right circle, where Quinn Olson launched a one-timer into the right side of the twine. 1:15 later, Carter Savoie jammed a shot from the slot just inside of the left post.

The Nailers gave themselves a chance to tie the game, as they pulled within one at the 2:58 mark of the third period. A scrambly play resulted in Kyle Jackson wiring in a slap shot from the left circle. Unfortunately, that tying tally never came to fruition, and Greenville prevailed, 2-1.

Dryden McKay backstopped the win for the Swamp Rabbits, as he blocked away 24 of the 25 shots he faced. Sergei Murashov had another great game in the Wheeling crease with 30 saves on 32 shots, but came up on the wrong side of the end result.

The Nailers will play their next six games at home, beginning with a Frosty Friday on February 21st at 7:10 against Tulsa. Wheeling will do battle with Tulsa again on Saturday the 22nd at 7:10 for Pups & Pucks Night, which will also feature an appearance by The Cat in the Hat courtesy of PBS Kids. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Battle Royale on Saturday, March 1st. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

