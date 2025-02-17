Mason Primeau Recalled by Lehigh Valley

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Mason Primeau has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.

Primeau, 23, has registered 10 points (6g-4a), 31 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 19 games with the Royals in his fifth professional season. Under a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Toronto, Ontario native has registered 50 points (21g-29a), 160 penalty minutes and a -29 rating across 171 professional career games.

Primeau made his Phantoms debut on December 21st against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where he recorded two penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

The 6'5", 203-pound, left-shot forward has played 133 of his 134 AHL career games with the Henderson Silver Knights across each of the last four seasons. Primeau has played 37 games in the ECHL between the Fort Wayne Komets, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Reading where he's recorded 22 points (11g-11a) and 58 penalty minutes.

A fifth round, 141st overall, selection of Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Primeau amassed 65 points (31g-34a) in 174 OHL regular season career games between the Guelph Storm (2017-19) and the North Bay Battalion (2018-19). In the OHL postseason, Primeau recorded five points (1g-4a) in 11 games.

Additionally, Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston, Calgary. He is also the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals open a four-game in five-day road-trip out west on Wednesday, February 19th at Kalamazoo at 7:00 PM before facing Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday at 7:35 PM, then concluding the road-trip at Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

