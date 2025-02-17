Komets on Three-Game Win Streak

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets added three more wins to their season total with a weekend sweep of Cincinnati and Kalamazoo. The six points gained last week have put the Komets one point back of second place Iowa with a record of 29-16-2-0 for 60 points with 25 games remaining. The Komets have played three fewer games than the Heartlanders heading into the week.

Last week's results

Fri. 2/14 vs Cincinnati FW 5 - CIN 4 W

Sat. 2/15 at Kalamazoo FW 2 - KAL 1 W

Sun. 2/16 vs Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 0 W

About last week -

The Cincinnati Cyclones visited the Coliseum on Friday night and left with a 5-4 defeat.

In the first period, Nolan Volcan scored an unassisted goal at 5:00 to start the scoring. After a Jack Dugan power-play goal was nullified after review for goaltender interference, the Cyclones tied the game as Remy Parker scored at 17:05.

In the second period, Alex Aleardi ended a 19-game goal drought with his 12th goal of the season at 1:44. Jack Dugan picked up his 50th point with an assist on Jack Gorniak's 12th at 18:03 to conclude the scoring.

In the final frame, Tristan Ashbrook quickly made the contest 3-2 at 4:03, followed by another Cyclones goal 5:03 to tie the score 3-3. Brannon McManus returned the lead to the Komets with a tally at 12:06, and rookie James Stefan scored his first as a Komet just twenty seconds later to make the game 5-3. Justin Vaive got the Cyclones within one with a strike at 16:26, but goaltender Brett Brochu held on, facing 16 third-period shots for the win.

Saturday night, the Komets traveled to Kalamazoo. The Wings came out firing with a goal at 2:00, but the Komets struck back when Justin Taylor scored against his former team, with assists from Brannon McManus and Jack Dugan, to tie the game. The Komets finished the period outshooting the Wings 19-5.

In the middle frame, Anthony Petruzzelli scored the only goal of the period with his 12th at 5:20 to give the Komets a 2-1 lead. Kalamazoo killed a 5-on-3 powerplay to end the period.

In the third, goaltender Conner Unger stood firm, keeping the Wings off the board to hang on for the 2-1 victory. The Komets outshot the Wings 47-18.

The return match between the Komets and Wings occurred at the Coliseum on Sunday, with the Komets prevailing 5-0.

The scoring began with Alex Aleardi netting a goal on the game's first shot at 1:14, with assists coming from goaltender Conner Ungar and Kyle Mayhew. Not to be outdone, rookie Nick Deakin-Poot scored on the Komet's second shot of the game at 6:57 with assists from Michael Gildon and Kirill Tyutyayev.

With the Komets up 2-0 in the second period, the Komets nabbed a power-play goal from Tyutyayev as Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan assisted on the tally just forty seconds into the period. Nolan Volcan and Anthony Petruzzelli added goals at the end of the frame to make the game 5-0 after two periods of play.

In the third, Ungar solidified the shutout with eight saves in the period with a game total of 35.

Komet streaks-

Points: Dugan, 8 games (3g, 11a), Tyutyayev, 3 games (1g, 2a), Petruzzelli 3 games (2g, 1a), McManus, 3 games (1g, 2a)

Assists: Dugan, 3 games (3a), McManus, 2 games (2a)

Goals: Petruzzelli, 2 games (2g)

Home Points: Dugan, 8 games (3g, 7a), Tyutyayev, 3 games (2g, 5a), Petruzzelli, 2 games (1g, 1a) McManus, 2 games (1g, 1a)

Home Assists: Dugan, 3 games (6a)

Home Goals: Volcan, 2 games (2g), Aleardi, 2 games (2g)

Road Points: Dugan, 4 games (3g, 6a)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Ungar

Komet leaders-

Points: 52 - Dugan (15g, 37a)

Goals: 15 - Dugan

Assists: 37 - Dugan

Power Play Goals: 6 - Tufto, Dugan

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Gorniak, Keppen, Taylor

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Aleardi

Shots: 137 - Aleardi

PIM: 99 - Dugan

Plus/Minus: +22 - Brady

Home Points: 28 - Dugan

Home Goals: 9 - Gorniak

Home Assists: 20 - Dugan

Road Points: 25 - Dugan

Road Goals: 8 - Keppen, Taylor

Road Assists: 18 - Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 25 - Brochu

Wins: 15 - Ungar

Saves: 708 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.53 - Brochu

Save percentage: .919 - Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Ungar

Special K's-The Komets scored two power-play goals on nine chances. The team skated short-handed five times, giving up one goal.

Next week - The Komets travel to Fishers on Wednesday for a mid-week tilt with the Fuel before hosting Reading on Friday and Saturday. Tulsa is in town on Sunday.

Icing the puck - Alex Aleardi's goal in Friday's win ended a 19-game goal drought. Nolan Volcan scored his first goal in 18 games in the same game. Saturday's game in Kalamazoo was Aleardi's 600 pro game. Jack Dugan picked up his 50th point in 44 games played in Friday's win, and his assist on Sunday was the 150th of his professional career. Dugan's eight-game point streak is the second longest by a Komet this season. Justin Taylor has four points (2g, 2a) against his former team this season. Conner Ungar is the first Komet goalie to record a shutout and an assist in the same game since Ryan Fanti, May 2, 2023, versus Cincinnati (playoffs). Unger has not allowed a goal in the last 118:00. Kyle Mayhew leads the league in power-play assists (20) and points (24). The Komets are 4-0-1 when taking less than 25 shots.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 21: Komets Fight Cancer Jerseys: A silent auction for the game-worn jerseys will take place in the arena lobby with proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society and local families affected by Cancer. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period....Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Saturday, February 22: Hungry Howie's Ticket Offer - Four Upper Deck Tickets, Four Komets Pucks and a $20 Hungry Howie's Food Voucher for $75.

Sunday, February 23: Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Meijer Family Nights plus Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

