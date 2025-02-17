Stingrays Weekly Report- February 17

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays swept their three games last week and are in sole possession of second place in the ECHL's South Division. They have four home games this week against three different opponents beginning this Wednesday at 10:30 am with the team's annual Education Day game presented by MUSC Health. For more information on the themes for this week's home games, click here.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 30-12-3-2 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-3 W

The Stingrays put up a 5-3 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday night. Kyler Kupka (2), Connor Moore (2), and Reilly Webb scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 31 of 34 shots in the win.

Saturday, February 15 vs Wheeling Nailers | 3-1 W

In the only regular-season meeting between these two teams this season, the Stingrays picked up a 3-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night on I <3 CHS Night. Kyler Kupka and Tyler Weiss (2) scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win.

Sunday, February 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 5-4 W

The Stingrays secured their third consecutive win with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon. Josh Wilkins scored the overtime winner, while Kyler Kupka (x2), Charlie Combs, and Tyler Weiss also scored for South Carolina. Garin Bjorklund stopped 39 of 44 shots in the win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (25)

Assists: Austin Magera (26)

Points: Kyler Kupka (48)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+22)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur* (128)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (9)

Wins: Seth Eisele (13)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.923)

*Nachbaur is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 19 vs Worcester Railers | 10:30 am EST

Friday, February 21 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 22 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, February 23 vs Worcester Railers | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOME COOKING - The Stingrays have won the first two games of this six-game home stand and are 18-2-3-1 at home overall at the North Charleston Coliseum this season.

COOL KUPKA: Rookie forward Kyler Kupka has nine points (five goals, four assists) during his five-game point streak. He leads all ECHL rookies in goals (25) and is tied for the league lead among rookies in power-play goals (9).

