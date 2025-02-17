Connor MacEachern Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback, 5-4

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (25-16-7-1, 58pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (17-25-4-3, 41pts) Monday by a final score of 5-4 in overtime in front of 3,441 fans at the Maverik Center. Idaho will host Wichita Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm.

Ty Petlon-Byce (19th) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead on the power-play at 7:51 of the first period from Matt Register and Wade Murphy. From the far side of the red line Murphy went across the zone for Register at the blue line where he fed Pelton-Byce streaking through the high slot. Pelton-Byce beat Adam Scheel with a five-hole shot. Just 31 seconds later the Cooper Jones tied the game for Utah and the Mick Messner gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead with 4:41 remaining in the period.

Pelton-Byce (20th) buried his second power-play goal of the game tying the score at 2-2 at 16:04 of the second period from Ryan Foss and Matt Register. Foss from the far side of the goal line attacked the blue paint and then Pelton-Byce found a loose puck at the top of the crease sending it through the wickets of Scheel. With 65 seconds left in the period Cole Gallant put Utah ahead 3-2 with a penalty shot score.

Jade Miller (5th) tied the game at 3-3 from Mason McCarty and Trevor Zins at 6:38 of the third period. Zins back in the Idaho zone fed McCarty down the right wing. From there he pushed it forward into the offensive end where Miller collected the puck in the high slot. He cut his way inside the left circle and set a shot upstairs on Scheel. Just 30 seconds later Keaton Mastrodonato put the Grizzlies back out in front 4-3 at 7:08 of the frame. Brendan Hoffmann (19th) tied the game back up with a power-play score from Matthew Seminoff and Ty Pelton-Byce at 9:47. From the right wall Pelton-Byce fed Seminoff at the top of the left circle after he had just gotten onto the ice. Seminoff directed the puck to Hoffmann in the high slot where he caught it on his back-hand and turned around sending a wrister into the top left corner.

Connor MacEachern (20th) ended the game 3:09 into overtime on an unassisted goal handing Idaho a 5-4 win. MacEachern led a two-on-one down the left wing and sent a wrist shot inside the left dot that was saved by Scheel with his left pad and then went off the Utah defender's stick in the blue paint.

Bryan Thomson made 13 saves on 16 shots and was relieved after 40 minutes of play. Brian Wilson made eight saves on nine shots in 24:09 in his Idaho debut collecting the win. Adam Scheel suffered the loss making 27 saves on 32 shots.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH)

2) Connor MacEachern (IDH)

3) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 3-for-5 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-2.

Idaho outshot Utah 32-25.

C.J. Walker, Pito Walton, Jason Horvath, Blake Swetlikoff, Patrick Kudla, Hank Crone, and Mark Olver did not dress for Idaho.

Ty Pelton-Byce (2-1-3) and Matt Register (0-2-2) finished with multi-point games.

Trevor Zins, Wade Murphy, Matthew Seminoff, Mason McCarty, and Ryan Foss all tallied an assist.

Brendan Hoffmann led all Idaho skaters with six shots.

