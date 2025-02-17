Royals Open Four-Game Road Swing in Kalamazoo
February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game in five-day road-trip out west on Wednesday, February 19th against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Wings Event Center. The road-trip continues with two games against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday and Saturday at 7:35 PM at Memorial Coliseum before concluding against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10 PM.
The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
Non-Divisional Opponents:
The Wings are the fifth of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals have hosted only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).
The Royals hoist a 14-14-2 all-time record against the Wings in 30 regular season meetings, along with a 3-6 record in the Kelly Cup Playoffs between the 2010 American Conference Quarterfinal 3-2 series win for Reading and 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinal 4-0 series loss for the Royals. The Royals last faced off against Kalamazoo on December 2nd, 2023 (5-3 W). The last meeting between the Royals and Wings in Kalamazoo took place on February 20th, 2015 (4-1 L).
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the road-trip with an 18-21-7-1 record (44 points) after defeating Norfolk at Santander Arena on Saturday, February 15th, 2-1. Previously on the road, the Royals fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, at WesBanco Arena.
Forward Matt Miller (10g-18a) enters the weekend with five goals and six points (5g-1a) over Reading's last six games. Miller has registered a team-high 28 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (13) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (23).
Scouting the Wings:
Kalamazoo enters the midweek matchup with an 18-26-1-1 record (38 points) through their first 46 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Wings were swept in a two-game series against Fort Wayne with a 2-1 loss on Saturday, February 15th followed by a 5-0 shutout loss Sunday, February 16th.
ECHL affiliates to the Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks, Kalamazoo's offense is led by forward Quinn Preston in points (29) and assists (21) while forward Ben Berard leads the club in goals (13).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
