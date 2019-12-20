TNYF Sweetens Winnipeg Jets 50/50 Pot on December 23
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - Just in time for the holidays, the True North Youth Foundation (TNYF) will "Sweeten the Pot" at the Winnipeg Jets home game on Monday, Dec. 23 when the Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. CT. As a "thank you" to fans, the foundation will sweeten the pot by contributing $20,000 to the opening amount.
The TNYF is the charitable arm of True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs. The 50/50 programs of both the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose are run in support of the TNYF and its three core programs: the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, Project 11 and Camp Manitou.
"The 50/50 program is the primary source of funding for the True North Youth Foundation," said Dwayne Green, Executive Director of the TNYF. "Funds raised through the generosity of Jets and Moose fans allow our foundation to continue to make meaningful contributions to youth in our city and province and we are honoured to be able to contribute in this way with the support of Winnipeggers and the hockey community."
Last year the TNYF positively impacted more than 42,000 members of our community and the foundation continues to strive to do more to empower the potential in underserved youth across Manitoba.
As well as being sold throughout the Bell MTS Place concourse at home games, Winnipeg Jets 50/50 tickets are also available for purchase online, within Manitoba, for home and away games. Fans can purchase their 50/50 tickets safely and securely online at www.tnyf.ca/fiftyfifty.
Tickets will be sold 3 for $10, 10 for $20, or 50 for $50 and 100 for $80 in game and online. The winner receives half of the pot.
To learn more about the True North Youth Foundation and its programs, please watch this video, https://www.nhl.com/jets/video/true-north-youth-foundation/t-277443454/c-46373503 , or visit TNYF.ca.
