Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will try to collect its first win in Syracuse tonight as they visit the Crunch.

The Senators (16-10-1-0) fell to Utica Wednesday night and now sit fifth in a very tight North Division. The Sens' 95 goals this season are the third most in the Eastern Conference.

Syracuse (15-11-2-0) sit a point behind the Sens in the standings and are 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Syracuse are 8-4-1-0 at home while Belleville is 9-2-1-0 on the road.

Roster notes

Filip Gustavsson was recalled by Ottawa late Thursday although it's unclear if he'll be reassigned back to Belleville before tonight's game.

Joey Daccord will start for Belleville tonight head coach Troy Mann confirmed.

Michael Carcone, Christian Jaros, Morgan Klimchuk, Stuart Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens are 4-9-1-1 all-time against the Crunch but are 0-6-1-1 in Syracuse as they seek its first win tonight.

Who to watch

After missing five games through injury, Vitaly Abramov returned Wednesday night by scoring twice. The Russian has 19 points (10 goals) in 19 games this season.

In what was a surprise, the Lightning assigned Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Thursday. He's played 101 games for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons collecting 17 goals and 33 points.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

