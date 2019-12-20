Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Jakob Lilja, Ryan MacInnis from Cleveland

December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled forwards Jakob Lilja and Ryan MacInnis from the Monsters. In ten appearances for Columbus this year, Lilja posted 0-2-2 with a -1 rating and added 4-5-9 with a -1 rating in 18 appearances for the Monsters. MacInnis supplied 3-12-15 with 16 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 28 appearances for Cleveland this year.

A 6'0", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Malmo, Sweden, Lilja, 26, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on June 15, 2019. Prior to his North American professional career, Lilja contributed 48-51-99 with 71 penaty minutes and a +14 rating in 222 career SHL appearances for RÃ¶gle BK, LinkÃ¶pings HC and Djurg=E5rdens IF spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-13 and 2015-19.

A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 23, was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and accepted a qualifying offer from Columbus on July 16, 2019. In 228 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-19, Macinnis logged 21-49-70 with 127 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. Prior to his professional career, MacInnis contributed 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16. In one USHL season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in 2012-13, MacInnis notched 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.