Sens Break Syracuse Curse in Dominant Fashion

December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators used six different goal scorers to power themselves to its first ever win in Syracuse Friday night with a 7-3 victory.

Belleville's Parker Kelly (2), Vitaly Abramov, Joseph LaBate, Jordan Szwarz, Josh Norris and Filip Chlapik had goals as Joey Daccord made 22 saves. The Crunch's Spencer Martin stopped 22 shot as Dominik Masin, Chris Mueller and Cal Foote scored.

The Senators had the lone first period goal through Kelly as Joseph LaBate set up the rookie with a lovely centering pass from behind the Syracuse net at 2:45 as he buried his second of the season. The period ended with a bang as Sens captain Szwarz fought Boris Katchouk after the two got tangled in front of the Belleville net.

Syracuse tied the game 1:19 into the second through Masin's first of the year as he pinched into the offensive zone on a penalty kill to score into an open net after Alex Volkov pulled Daccord out on an odd man rush. They had their first lead of the night at 12:22 on the power play this time as Mueller buried a rebound out front after Cory Conacher was initially denied by Daccord.

Belleville tied the game exactly a minute later as Drake Batherson undressed Devante Stephens and Cameron Gaunce before firing a shot that was saved by Martin but a pouncing Abramov made no mistake for his 11th.

The Senators grabbed the lead 2:21 into the third as the roles reversed with Kelly centering out front to LaBate who drilled in his second of the season for a 3-2 lead.

Szwarz pushed the lead to 4-2 as Jonathan Davidsson played the puck beautifully off the boards to Rudolfs Balcers who would find Szwarz for his 10th of the season. Norris' 12th came with 9:31 to play as he tipped in a Frank Corrado point as Belleville pushed its lead to three.

Chlapik made it 6-2 into an empty-net before Foote scored on a one-timer with 2:20 left to make it 6-3. Kelly made it 7-3 with his second of the game with 1:38 to play.

Balcers extended his franchise record point streak to 14 games.

The Sens are in action again Saturday night in their final game before Christmas as they host Toronto. A very limited number of tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.