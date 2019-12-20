Sens Hope to Snap Losing Streak in Syraucse

Hopefully for the Belleville Senators, the ninth time is the charm.

Through two full seasons, and one game this year, the Sens are still seeking its first ever victory at the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial against the Syracuse Crunch.

"it's one of those buildings where the puck is just moving fast out there," Sens head coach Troy Mann said. "Ever since Tampa came in here they've had a lot of success. They've put a lot of good prospects here and built their team to play a certain in this building and you have to be ready to go from the start."

The Senators have collected two of a possible 16 points available previously, going 0-6-1-1 all-time, with one of those points coming on Nov. 8 in a 4-3 overtime loss earlier this season.

The closest the Sens got to a victory in Syracuse was in December 2017 when they had a 4-3 lead with less than a minute left in regulation before Adam Erne tied the game. The Crunch won in a shootout.

"It's always packed and always loud," said Hubert Labrie who played 69 games for the Crunch last season. "The first five minutes, you just have to be ready because they're going to come hard at you."

The Crunch's home ice dominance is well documented. Last season, their 27 wins was an AHL best as was its +60 goal difference. The previous year they won 24 home games. They're 8-4-1-0 this season on home ice.

But the Sens enter tonight with a healthy 9-2-1-0 road record. Something has to give.

"It's always fun to play Friday night in Syracuse," Labrie said. "It's always a good game and hard to play against them and that's my kind of game."

