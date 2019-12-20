Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Curtis Lazar from the Rochester Americans. In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Pascal Aquin from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Lazar, 24, earns his third trip of the season to Buffalo having recorded one goal in six appearances with the Sabres while also notching 14 points (6+8) in 18 appearances with Rochester.

Aquin, 22, earns his second recall of the season to Rochester as he five points with one goal and four assists with the Cyclones in addition to posting three points (1+2), including his first career AHL goal, in 10 games this season with the Amerks.

