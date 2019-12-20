Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Curtis Lazar from the Rochester Americans. In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Pascal Aquin from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Lazar, 24, earns his third trip of the season to Buffalo having recorded one goal in six appearances with the Sabres while also notching 14 points (6+8) in 18 appearances with Rochester.
Aquin, 22, earns his second recall of the season to Rochester as he five points with one goal and four assists with the Cyclones in addition to posting three points (1+2), including his first career AHL goal, in 10 games this season with the Amerks.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- TNYF Sweetens Winnipeg Jets 50/50 Pot on December 23 - Manitoba Moose
- Sens Hope to Snap Losing Streak in Syraucse - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse Crunch Announce Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Penguins this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20 - Belleville Senators
- Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Binghamton Devils
- Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves
- Amerks Inducting Domenic Pittis into Hall of Fame on Friday, January 31
- Amerks Come up Short in Binghamton
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Binghamton Devils