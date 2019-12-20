Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Todd to a professional tryout.

Todd, 24, has one goal in 11 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast during the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 91 points (42G, 49A) in 129 career ECHL games.

The Moose return home from a five-game road trip to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Nathan Todd

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

