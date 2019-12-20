Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Todd to a professional tryout.
Todd, 24, has one goal in 11 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast during the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 91 points (42G, 49A) in 129 career ECHL games.
The Moose return home from a five-game road trip to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Nathan Todd
Centre
Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Penguins this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20 - Belleville Senators
- Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.