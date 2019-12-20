Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that goaltender Adin Hill has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Hill registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes last season. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC has posted a 9-3-0 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 SV% with one shutout in 12 games with the Roadrunners in 2019-20.
Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- TNYF Sweetens Winnipeg Jets 50/50 Pot on December 23 - Manitoba Moose
- Sens Hope to Snap Losing Streak in Syraucse - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse Crunch Announce Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Penguins this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20 - Belleville Senators
- Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.