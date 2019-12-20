Penguins Pull off Gutsy, 1-0 Win over Bruins
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut-out the Providence Bruins and gutted out a 1-0 win on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
After being blanked by the Bruins earlier in the week, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-11-3-1) exacted its revenge with a smothering defensive effort. Dustin Tokarski notched 23 saves for his first shutout as a Penguin.
Both the Penguins and the Bruins failed to score in an evenly-matched, methodical first period. Providence's best chance came with two minutes to go in the first, but Tokarski smothered the shot from Paul Carey.
Sixteen minutes into the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Anthony Angello broke the scoring drought. Just seven seconds into a power-play, his cross-crease pass caromed off one of the Bruins' skates and found the back of the net.
The Penguins allowed few chances in the final frame of regulation, limiting the Bruins to just six shots. With Providence desperately trying to tie the score with their goalie pulled and extra attacker on the ice, Tokarski made two huge saves under the two-minute mark to seal the victory for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Dan Vladar posted 19 saves in the loss for the Bruins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 21, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Dec. 27 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
