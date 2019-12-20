Post Game Notes: Stars 2 at IceHogs 4
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Josh Melnick scored his first goal since Nov. 11 in Manitoba to put the Stars on the board in the first period.
- John Quenneville stayed hot tonight, factoring in on three IceHogs goals. The winger now has seven points (4-48) in the last four games.
- Lucas Carlsson scored the lone second period goal to make it 3-1 for Rockford.
- Joel L'Esperance scored his team leading 12th of the season late to bring the Stars within one goal.
- Brandon Hagel scored his ninth of the season on the empty net.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Dec. 21 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
- Sunday, Dec. 22 | 3:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
- Friday, Dec. 27 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
DECEMBER 20, 2019
BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, Illinois
Texas Stars - 2, Rockford IceHogs - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ICEHOGS 2 1 1 4
STARS 1 0 1 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ICEHOGS 27 4-11:00 1/5
STARS 35 6-15:00 0/3
STARS : 11-15-1-2 (8-5-1-0 | HOME) (3-10-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (L) - 23 saves
ICEHOGS: 17-10-0-1 (11-4-0-0 | HOME) (6-6-0-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Collin Delia (W) - 33 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
John Quenneville (RFD) Lucas Carlsson (RFD) Collin Delia (RFD)
