Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Marko Dano to the Monsters. Cleveland also announced Friday that the team signed forward Brady Shaw to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Dano tallied two penatly minutes and a -1 rating in three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 3-9-12 with 61 penalty minutes and an even rating in 23 appearances for the Monsters while Shaw posted 11-21-32 with 40 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 25 appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season.

A 5'11", 212 lb. left-shooting native of Eisenstadt, Austria, Dano, 25, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 141 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche, Dano posted 19-26-45 with 49 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of six seasons from 2014-19. In 165 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-17 and 2018-19 for the Springfield Falcons, Rockford IceHogs, Manitoba Moose and the Monsters, Dano tallied 32-60-92 with 218 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Dano also supplied 6-6-12 with 67 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 78 KHL appearances for HC Slovan Bratislava spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Internationally, Dano represented Slovakia in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 IIHF World Championships.

A 6'1", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Shaw, 27, supplied 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in 13 career AHL appearances for the San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19, and added 52-71-123 with 125 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 137 career ECHL appearances for the Colorado Eagles, Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19, helping Colorado claim the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2018.

Prior to his professional career, Shaw tallied 37-40-77 with 128 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 142 appearances spanning four NCAA seasons at the University of Vermont from 2013-17 and tallied 71-68-139 with 127 penalty minutes and an even rating in 113 BCHL appearances for the Penticton Vees, Coquitlam Express and Surrey Eagles spanning two seasons from 2011-13.

