Texas Comeback Effort Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Rockford

December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars right wing Nick Caamano vs. the Rockford IceHogs

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs) Texas Stars right wing Nick Caamano vs. the Rockford IceHogs(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up short against Rockford on Friday evening at the BMO Harris Bank Center in a 4-2 finish. A late goal from Joel L'Esperance brought Texas to a 3-2 score in the third period but Rockford capped the night with an empty net to finish the game.

The Stars opening to a three-in-three was sour as Rockford would find the scoresheet four and a half minutes into the game. John Quenneville continued his four-game point streak letting a wrist shot go from the point that found the net for the early lead. Texas would find the equalizer 13:37 into the frame off Josh Melnick's stick. Michael Mersch sent a pass from the boards to Melnick that found him in between the circles for a breakaway shot that tied the game at one. Shortly after the Melnick tally, the IceHogs got their second power play opportunity. Quenneville fed a pass across to Philipp Kurashev, who's shot from the left circle ended up in the back of the net to regain Rockford's lead.

The IceHogs extended their lead five minutes into the second period. Lucas Carlsson slapped a one-timer off the boards in the left circle to give the IceHogs a two-goal advantage. Texas regained momentum in the period and sent several chances toward Collin Delia in an attempt to tie the game, but the score remained through the second period buzzer.

Early into the third period Texas killed off back to back power play opportunities for the opposition to keep the deficit at a manageable two goals. The Stars pushed hard late and cut the lead in half after pulling Landon Bow to add an extra attacker. With just 2:55 remaining in the period L'Esperance sent a shot from the right circle that found the opening over the right shoulder of Delia. Texas had a few more late chances to tie the game but were stopped in their comeback effort by Brandon Hagel's empty net goal with just 19 seconds remaining.

Bow stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced in the losing effort while Delia earned the win stopping 33 of 35 shots in the contest. Texas came up empty-handed on the man advantage on three opportunities, while Rockford converted on one of their fives chances.

Texas travels to Rosemont, Illinois to face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night for the second game of three this weekend. Puck drop at Allstate Arena is 7 p.m. in the second meeting between the Stars and Wolves this year.

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. John Quenneville (RFD)

2. Lucas Carlsson (RFD)

3. Collin Delia (RFD)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.