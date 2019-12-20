Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson

Game #27 - Ontario (13-11-3-1) at Tucson (21-5-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (#41), Troy Paterson (#29)

Linesmen: Jonathan Deschamps (#84), Eric McDonald (#24)

Entering the longest home stand of the season with six straight wins, as well as six straight wins on home ice, is one way to make an entrance.

After a flawless four-game road trip to Iowa and Texas the team begins their holiday run at Tucson Arena against the Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Three Things

1) For the first time in five weeks the Roadrunners enter a standard Friday-Saturday set without a midweek contest taking place leading up to. What did it mean for the Roadrunners? A full day off Monday following their travel back from Texas and then a full week of practice at Tucson Arena. These weeks are beneficial for many reasons, first and foremost to allow a few guys to heal some "dings and dents" that had caused a few to pop in and out of the lineup. With two regular forwards being dealt this week, it's as important as ever to get a few guys healthy and back in the lineup.

2) Coming back to Tucson now in third place in the Pacific, the Ontario Reign have caught a spark since their last trip to the Old Pueblo just prior to Thanksgiving. With points in their last five games and in seven of their last ten, goaltender Cal Petersen continues to backstop the most penalized team in the league (501 PIM) at an impressive rate with a .915 SV% while playing in 26 of the team's 28 games.

3) There was no aspect of the Roadrunners group better on the road than the goaltending tandem of Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov. Combining to allow three goals in four games, the two earned a shutout for Hill ten days ago in Des Moines and then three consecutive one-goal games in alternating fashion. Make no mistake, the defense has done a fantastic job of limiting the opposing team's "high grade" chances, however, even when they come, the two have been fantastic. Having now alternated in net over the last eight games, Hill playing last Saturday in Texas and then traveling to join the Coyotes for a game this week, all signs would indicate that it'll be Ivan's net tonight.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke on returning to the lineup following a recall to the Arizona Coyotes late last week...

"I'm excited. It's a big two games for us here before we head into break and we want to keep the momentum that the team's had. We want to go into break with a good feeling in the room."

Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke on seeing Ontario once again...

"They've got good goaltending and they're a pretty solid team. We're going to have to play the right way against them in order to beat them. Again, it's the last two games before break and we don't want to go in to it sour."

Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke on the team's existing six-game winning streak, six consecutive wins on home ice and what it'll take to extend both of those tonight...

"We just need to stick with it. We need to stick to our process. Try not to get to high and get to low."

Number to Know

19. Not only does the Roadrunners .808 winning percentage rank tops among the entire AHL but also their 19 regulation and overtime wins lead the league, one better than Milwaukee, who was played four more games.

We're Doing It Live

