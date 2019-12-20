Devils Shut Down By Amerks, 3-0

ROCHESTER - The Binghamton Devils poured 40 shots on net, however, Jonas Johansson stopped them all as the Rochester Americans picked up a 3-0 win over the Binghamton Devils in front of 4,067 at BlueCross Arena on Friday night.

John Gilmour's shot from the blue line put Rochester up 1-0 late in the first period. Right as the Devils penalty came to an end, Gilmour sent a wrist shot through traffic and by the blocker of goaltender Evan Cormier. The goal was Gilmour's second of the year with assists from Taylor Leier and Jean-Sebatian Dea with 3:46 remaining. The Americans took that one-goal lead in the first period along with a 15-12 shot advantage.

In the second period, Tyler Randell tipped a low shot at the top of the circle to give the Americans a 2-0 lead. Gilmour found the stick of Randell at the top of the dots and the puck deflected up and over the left shoulder of Cormier for his fourth of the year at 11:06. The lone assist was given to Gilmour on the shot and Binghamton trailed by two to start the third period.

Lawrence Pilut added an empty-net goal late in regulation for the 3-0 victory. Cormier stopped 22 of 24 in the loss while Jonas Johansson stopped all 40 shots in the win.

