Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Coppercraft Distillery: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets for any Friday night game.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 vs. Chicago Wolves

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m.).

New Year's Eve Post-Game Fireworks presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game and help ring in the New Year with West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate. The skate will take place after fireworks.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2019-20 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter, download the Griffins mobile app for Android and Apple, and subscribe to Griffins Nation.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

Big E's Score 4 for More: If the Griffins score four or more goals during a home game, take your ticket from that game to Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids or Holland within four days to receive 50% off any food item. Dine in only.

Griffins Win, You Win: When the Griffins win at home, take your ticket from that game into any participating West Michigan Tim Hortons the following day and receive a free donut.

J. Gardella's Sliders Special: Available on select tickets, take your used Griffins ticket to J. Gardella's Tavern to buy one slider and get one of equal or lesser price free. Refer to the back of select tickets for details.

