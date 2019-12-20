American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 18.
Walcott was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) after being assessed a game misconduct for use of abusive language towards an opponent.
Walcott will miss Syracuse's games tonight (Dec. 20) vs. Belleville and Saturday (Dec. 21) vs. Binghamton.
