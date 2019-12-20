Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Calle Rosen has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Rosen has posted one goal and seven assists in 13 AHL games with Colorado, while also notching a pair of assists in eight games with the Avalanche this season.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, December 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Penguins this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20 - Belleville Senators
- Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen
- Colorado Earns Historic Win in 10-4 Thumping of Manitoba
- Wild Second Period Sends Eagles to 5-3 Win over Moose
- Lindholm Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Bring up Anderson, Davis
- O'Connor Sends the Bears Through the Air in Eagles 3-1 Win