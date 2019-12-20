Roadrunners Double up Reign, 6-3

The Ontario Reign found themselves on the wrong side of a 6-3 scoreline against the AHL's winningest team, the Tucson Roadrunners. Defenseman Paul LaDue scored for the second straight game for Ontario, while forward Martin Frk tallied his team-leading 14th goal of the season for the Reign in defeat.

Date: December 20, 2019

Venue: Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

Box Score:http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1220BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1220Photos

ONT Record: (13-12-3-0)

TUC Record: (22-5-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 1 -- 3

TUC 1 3 2 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 40 0/1

TUC 34 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Hudson Fasching (TUC)

2. Robbie Russo (TUC)

3. Lane Pedersen (TUC)

W: Ivan Prosvetov (7-1-0)

L: Cal Petersen (12-9-4)

Next Game: Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

