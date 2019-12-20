Roadrunners Double up Reign, 6-3
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign found themselves on the wrong side of a 6-3 scoreline against the AHL's winningest team, the Tucson Roadrunners. Defenseman Paul LaDue scored for the second straight game for Ontario, while forward Martin Frk tallied his team-leading 14th goal of the season for the Reign in defeat.
Date: December 20, 2019
Venue: Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ
Box Score:http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1220BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1220Photos
ONT Record: (13-12-3-0)
TUC Record: (22-5-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 1 -- 3
TUC 1 3 2 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 40 0/1
TUC 34 2/5
Three Stars -
1. Hudson Fasching (TUC)
2. Robbie Russo (TUC)
3. Lane Pedersen (TUC)
W: Ivan Prosvetov (7-1-0)
L: Cal Petersen (12-9-4)
Next Game: Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
