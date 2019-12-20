Rafferty, Power Play Push Comets to Victory over Laval
December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Brogan Rafferty recorded a goal and two assists and the Comets went 3-8 on the power play en route to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Kole Lind, Justin Bailey, Sven Baertschi, and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for Utica. Zane McIntyre made 23 saves in the win.
Alexandre Alain put Laval up 1-0 with 5:10 to go in the first period, beating McIntyre after receiving a back-door pass.
Yannick Veilleux doubled the lead for Laval 4:08 into the second period after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone. Lind responded 48 seconds later, stuffing home a pass from Brogan Rafferty. Bailey tied the game at two with a wrister from the right circle after a strong forecheck by Reid Boucher at the 12:17 mark of the middle frame.
Rafferty gave the Comets their first lead of the night with a one-time blast off a faceoff 14 seconds into the third period. Michael McCarron tied the game at three with a deflection on the power play at the 7:37 mark of the third. The tide of the game turned when McCarron was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing. On the ensuing power play, Baertschi put the Comets back on top when he spotted a loose puck in the crease and shot it over the pad of Rocket netminder Cayden Primeau. Goldobin added to the lead 40 seconds later with a wrister from the left circle off the faceoff. Utica held on in the final four minutes to secure the victory.
The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night on the road against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop at Blue Cross Arena is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019
- Schilkey scores lone goal in Bridgeport's first loss to Springfield in five games - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rafferty, Power Play Push Comets to Victory over Laval - Utica Comets
- Sens Break Syracuse Curse in Dominant Fashion - Belleville Senators
- Devils Shut Down By Amerks, 3-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Haggerty's Heroics Get T-Birds Past Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Jakob Lilja, Ryan MacInnis from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Adin Hill; Roadrunners Add Tyler Parks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- TNYF Sweetens Winnipeg Jets 50/50 Pot on December 23 - Manitoba Moose
- Sens Hope to Snap Losing Streak in Syraucse - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse Crunch Announce Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres, Amerks Announce Roster Moves - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Defenseman Calle Rosen - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Penguins this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, December 20 - Belleville Senators
- Game 27 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.