Rafferty, Power Play Push Comets to Victory over Laval

December 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Brogan Rafferty recorded a goal and two assists and the Comets went 3-8 on the power play en route to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Kole Lind, Justin Bailey, Sven Baertschi, and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for Utica. Zane McIntyre made 23 saves in the win.

Alexandre Alain put Laval up 1-0 with 5:10 to go in the first period, beating McIntyre after receiving a back-door pass.

Yannick Veilleux doubled the lead for Laval 4:08 into the second period after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone. Lind responded 48 seconds later, stuffing home a pass from Brogan Rafferty. Bailey tied the game at two with a wrister from the right circle after a strong forecheck by Reid Boucher at the 12:17 mark of the middle frame.

Rafferty gave the Comets their first lead of the night with a one-time blast off a faceoff 14 seconds into the third period. Michael McCarron tied the game at three with a deflection on the power play at the 7:37 mark of the third. The tide of the game turned when McCarron was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing. On the ensuing power play, Baertschi put the Comets back on top when he spotted a loose puck in the crease and shot it over the pad of Rocket netminder Cayden Primeau. Goldobin added to the lead 40 seconds later with a wrister from the left circle off the faceoff. Utica held on in the final four minutes to secure the victory.

The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night on the road against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop at Blue Cross Arena is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

