TinCaps Game Notes: August 15 at Lansing (Game 120)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-30, 54-65) @ Lansing Lugnuts (27-24, 59-61)

RHP EfraÃ­n Contreras vs. RHP Troy Watson

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Cooley Law School Stadium (Lansing, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 120 / 138)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps saw leads of 1-0 and 2-1 slip away in a 5-3 series-opening loss at Lansing. Ethan Skender went 3-for-4 with 3 run-scoring hits, including a pair of doubles. Starter Omar Cruz pitched a career-high 6 innings with just 1 unearned run allowed as he struck out seven and didn't walk any.

BACK IN THE FORT: Parkview Field is hosting the K105 Country Fest on tonight, featuring Justin Moore, The Cadillac Three, Ashley McBryde, and Dylan Schneider. Previous performers at the ballpark include Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Bob Dylan, Dierks Bentley, and Jake Owen.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% in the MWL at 9%. His swinging strike% (4%) ranks 3rd. With 32 walks against 42 strikeouts, he ranks 8th in BB/K (0.76).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 4 times, making him the only player in the league with 23+ SB and < 5 CS. Harris is also 7th in the MWL in BB% (14%).

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .289/.351/.411 (.762 OPS) over his last 50 games since May 26 with 15 doubles, a triple, 2 HR, and 20 RBIs. This comes after he slashed .192/.301/.312 (.613) in his first 35 games.

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry began the season in Extended Spring Training. He appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 59 games since May 26, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in OBP (.403), 5th in OPS (.875), 6th in AVG (.305), 5th in RBIs (37), and 8th in SLG (.472).

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.411)... He also leads the league in HBP (27), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record and has never happened before in a MLB game). Fort Wayne's previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23. The MWL record is 38, set by Lansing's Nick Sinay in 2017... Williams-Sutton ranks tied for 7th in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His 135 wRC+ is tops in the league among active players. (wRC+ is a stat to estimate a player's offensive contribution.)

JUST INFORMATION: Over his last 21 games (dating back to July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .309/.341/.444 (.785 OPS) with 5 doubles, 2 homers, and 11 RBIs... Entering this series, Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 5 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion), Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016, Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect, and Lake County's Bo Naylor, Cleveland's No. 5 prospect.

LINE DRIVE LEE: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks 5th in the MWL in line drive % at 20% on batted balls in play. He's tied with Blake Hunt and Agustin Ruiz for the team lead in doubles (21)... Solomon has driven in 8 runs so far through 11 games in August.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.13).

