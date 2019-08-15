INF AJ Lee transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Thursday. Infielder AJ Lee and catcher C.J. Stubbs transferred from Tri-City (Short-Season A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Lupe Chavez placed on the 7-day injured list. Catcher Orlando Marquez released.

Additions:

INF AJ Lee transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

C C.J. Stubbs transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Lupe Chavez placed on the 7-day injured list

C Orlando Marquez released

Lee was selected by the Astros in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from the University of Maryland. He opened his professional career with 41 games at Tri-City where he batted .231 with 5 home runs and 15 runs batted in. Lee also stole 11 bases in 14 attempts. The 22-year old was a team captain at Maryland during his recently completed senior season and was named Third Team All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2019.

Stubbs, the brother of Garrett Stubbs who played for the River Bandits in 2015 and is currently with Triple-A Round Rock, was taken in the 10th round of the 2019 draft by the Astros. He had played in 39 games with Tri-City where he hit. 217 with 5 home runs and 17 RBI. At the University of Southern California this spring, Stubbs hit .285 and drove in 35 runs during his redshirt junior season.

Lee has been assigned #2 and Stubbs will wear #31. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.