Captains Walk-Off Cubs 2-1 in 10th Inning
August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
Eastlake, OH: Despite recording just two hits in the game, the Lake County Captains found a way to squeak out a 2-1 win over the South Bend Cubs in game two of their three game series. With their lone run in the 5th inning, the Cubs forced extras, but fell in the bottom of the 10th on a Bo Naylor game winning single.
A trio of right-handers in Zach Mort, Sean Barry, and Brian Glowicki allowed just one run through the first nine innings. Lake County's only run not recorded in extras came all the way back in the bottom of the 1st inning against Mort. The former George Mason pitcher Mort finished his outing with just one hit allowed and two strikeouts, but he walked six Captains.
Barry tossed two shutout frames and recorded two strikeouts. Glowicki pitched a scoreless 8th and 9th inning, and was then tasked with returning for the 10th. With a runner automatically placed at second base to start, Lake County's Billy Wilson reached and pushed Makesiondon Kelkboom to third on a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error.
After Quentin Holmes and Clark Scolamiero both struck out, Glowicki allowed the RBI single and the Captains tied the series.
Offensively, Clayton Daniel recorded the lone Cubs RBI in his second game since returning from the injured list.
South Bend will have the opportunity to win the series tomorrow in the rubber game at Classic Park. Right-hander Derek Casey is the expected starter for the Cubs.
