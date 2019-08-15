Winning Streak Snapped with 4-1 Loss
August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - Seven walks by Clinton LumberKings pitching was too much to overcome in a 4-1 loss to the Burlington Bees on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field. The LumberKings (31-21, 64-57) loss brings to an end a five-game winning streak as Burlington (19-33, 58-64) lead throughout.
Jake Walters started for Clinton and had his four-game winning streak snapped with his first loss since June 22nd. Over a 2.1 inning outing, Walters (4-4) allowed two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two.
Burlington scored the game's first runs in the top of the third inning. The first four batters of the inning reached with Keinner Pina capping the rally with a sacrifice fly to right field.
In the top of the fifth, the Bees added to their lead with a run against LumberKings reliever Raul Brito. The run was scored on the second walk of the inning that came with the bases loaded.
Gregory Veliz (1-1) earned the win for Burlington for a 1.1 inning relief outing. He allowed no runs on one hit while walking none and striking out two.
The LumberKings scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the seventh. Bubba Hollins doubled to left to open the inning with Thomas Jones following with an RBI double behind the bag at third.
Burlington reclaimed their three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI single by John Jones.
In the bottom of the ninth, Clinton brought the potential tying run to the plate but came no closer. Kameron Misner struck out looking to end the game - the 15th strikeout by Bees pitching on the night.
The LumberKings will meet the Burlington Bees for final game of their three-game series on Friday night. Clinton will throw righty Josh Roberson (1-3, 2.55) while Burlington will tap righty Clayton Chatham (1-2, 3.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.
Arrive early for one of the greatest giveaways of the season! The second and last bobblehead giveaway of the season brings the homestand to an end with Denny McLain bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Mediacom and Casey's. McLain himself will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans as he returns to the site of his 1962 season as a member of the Clinton C-Sox.
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2019
