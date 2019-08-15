Cedeno Bops Chiefs Past Cougars
August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - Leandro Cedeno drove in three runs for the Peoria Chiefs (45-75, 15-36) in the Kane County Cougars' (69-51, 34-17) 6-3 loss on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars have lost three of their last four games.
The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Zack Shannon's RBI single. Cedeno opened the scoring for the Chiefs in the second with a two-run double. Wayde Ynfante made it 3-1 with an RBI single. The Chiefs began to pull away in the sixth on Cedeno's second RBI double of the night. Brady Whalen's sacrifice fly in the seventh and Imeldo Diaz's homer in the 8th extended the Chiefs advantage to 6-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars moved a run closer when Nick Dalesandro scored on a wild pitch. Then, David Garza roped an RBI single to right field to trim the deficit to 6-3. However, the Cougars stranded their 11th and 12th base runners of the night and didn't score again.
Dalton Roach (1-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball to earn the win. Connor Coward (1) earned the save, pitching a scoreless ninth. Levi Kelly (5-1) lasted three innings and gave up three runs in the loss.
The Cougars and Chiefs play game two of the series on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30. Thursday's theme is "Seinfeld Night," with a guest appearance scheduled from the sitcom's character J Peterman. For tickets call 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2019
- Cedeno Bops Chiefs Past Cougars - Kane County Cougars
- Osborne Homers, LumberKings Snap Home Skid - Clinton LumberKings
- Dragons Hold on to Win Four Hour Marathon, 4-1 in 12 Innings at Bowling Green - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Sneak Away with Extra-Inning Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Coca's RBI Single in Ninth Gets Wisconsin Past Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Drop Series Opener to Cubs - Lake County Captains
- Chiefs Beat First Place Cougars Wednesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Talley Triple Keys 5-3 Comeback Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Snappers Secure Season Split After Rocking River Bandits - Beloit Snappers
- Whitecaps Wither in Extras - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods Fall 4-1 to Dragons in 12-Inning Duel - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Wins Wednesday's Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Beloit Takes First Game of Series 6-2 - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.