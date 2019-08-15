Cedeno Bops Chiefs Past Cougars

Geneva, Illinois - Leandro Cedeno drove in three runs for the Peoria Chiefs (45-75, 15-36) in the Kane County Cougars' (69-51, 34-17) 6-3 loss on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars have lost three of their last four games.

The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Zack Shannon's RBI single. Cedeno opened the scoring for the Chiefs in the second with a two-run double. Wayde Ynfante made it 3-1 with an RBI single. The Chiefs began to pull away in the sixth on Cedeno's second RBI double of the night. Brady Whalen's sacrifice fly in the seventh and Imeldo Diaz's homer in the 8th extended the Chiefs advantage to 6-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars moved a run closer when Nick Dalesandro scored on a wild pitch. Then, David Garza roped an RBI single to right field to trim the deficit to 6-3. However, the Cougars stranded their 11th and 12th base runners of the night and didn't score again.

Dalton Roach (1-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball to earn the win. Connor Coward (1) earned the save, pitching a scoreless ninth. Levi Kelly (5-1) lasted three innings and gave up three runs in the loss.

The Cougars and Chiefs play game two of the series on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30.

