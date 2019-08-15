Ballpark Preps for Latest Concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Thursday night Parkview Field will host the K105 Country Fest, headlined by Justin Moore and featuring The Cadillac Three, Ashley McBryde, and Dylan Schneider. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at parkviewfield.com and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

This latest concert continues a decade of music at the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Here's a list of previous performers at the ballpark since it opened in 2009, including Grammy and CMA winners and nominees.

Parkview Field Concert History

- MercyMe (Aug. 7, 2009)

- Good Charlotte, Metro Station, Katie Chonacas, Rushmore, Joby Wright & Cobra Starship (Aug. 29, 2009)

- Zac Brown Band (July 7, 2010)

- Trinity Music Fest -- Jeremy Camp, Casting Crowns, David Crowder Band (July 17, 2010)

- Bob Dylan (Aug. 24, 2012)

- K105 Country Fest -- Gary Allen, Love & Theft, Charlie Worsham, Craig Morgan, Katie Armiger, Bill Gentry (Sept. 21, 2013)

- 98.9 The Bear Birthday Bash -- Skillet, Trapt, Adelitas Way (Sept. 22, 2013)

- Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane (June 19, 2014)

- 98.9 The Bear Birthday Bash -- Soil, Nonpoint, All That Remains, Starset (Sept. 19, 2014)

- K105 Country Fest - Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell, Parmalee, The Swon Brothers, Kelleigh Bannen (Sept. 20, 2014)

- Dierks Bentley (July 25, 2015)

- 98.9 The Bear Birthday Bash - Chevelle, 10 Years, Nothing More, Shaman's Harvest (Sept. 18, 2015)

- K105 Country Fest -- Big & Rich, Chase Rice, Danielle Bradbery, Austin Webb, A Thousand Horses (Sept. 19, 2015)

- K105 Country Fest -- Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, Drew Baldridge, Jordan Rager, LANCO, Clare Dunn (July 23, 2016)

- 98.9 The Bear Birthday Bash -- Red Sun Rising, Halestorm, Shinedown, Devour the Day (July 24, 2016)

- 98.9 Birthday Bash -- Pop Evil, Drowning Pool, Trapt, Saliva (Sept. 23, 2017)

- K105 Country Fest -- Trace Adkins, Frankie Ballard, LOCASH, Jacob Davis, Trent Tomlinson, Delta Rae, Devin Dawson (Sept. 24, 2017)

- Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis (Aug. 9, 2018)

