Espada Reinstated from IL

August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have activated pitchers Jose Espada and Brody Rodning from the 7-day Injured List. In addition, pitcher Justin Watts was given his release and pitcher Joey Pulido was activated from the Injured List and transferred to Short-Season A Vancouver.

The Lugnuts (27-24, 59-61) go for a sixth straight win tonight, playing the middle affair of a three-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the second game of a seven-game homestand. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.