Espada Reinstated from IL
August 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have activated pitchers Jose Espada and Brody Rodning from the 7-day Injured List. In addition, pitcher Justin Watts was given his release and pitcher Joey Pulido was activated from the Injured List and transferred to Short-Season A Vancouver.
The Lugnuts (27-24, 59-61) go for a sixth straight win tonight, playing the middle affair of a three-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the second game of a seven-game homestand. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
