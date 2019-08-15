Chiefs Clinch Series Over Kane County

Geneva, IL - The Peoria Chiefs got a late home run from Alexis Wilson and some great pitching to knock off the first-place Kane County Cougars 3-2 Thursday night and clinch the series with a chance at a Friday sweep. With three shutout innings, three strikeouts and the win, reliever Franyel Casadilla was the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

Down 1-0 after the second inning, the Chiefs got the offense going against starter Adrian Del Moral in the third. Delvin Perez doubled to start the inning and stole third with one out. Brendan Donovan singled him home to tie the game and Imeldo Diaz's double down the left-field line for a 2-1 lead.

Kane County tied the game with a two-out single in the fifth inning and the game stayed tied through the seventh inning. The Chiefs took the lead for good as Wilson led off the eighth with a towering home run down the left field line off Chester Pimentel.

Colin Schmid took a no-decision as he allowed two runs on six hits over five innings while walking two and striking out six. Casadilla (4-4) got the win as he allowed just one hit while striking out three over three shutout innings. Freddy Pacheco struck out two in one perfect inning to earn his fourth save.

