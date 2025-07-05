River Bandits and Kernels Washed out Saturday
July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday, August 13, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Quad Cities concludes its weekend series with the Kernels tomorrow afternoon and sends Mauricio Veliz (3-3, 6.51) to the mound opposite Alejandro Hidalgo (0-1, 4.80). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
