Favors Fans Career-High 10, Captains' Offense Dominates in 9-1 Win Over Dragons

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the penultimate game of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (7-7, 42-38) defeated the Dayton Dragons (5-9, 26-53) by a final score of 9-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Captains LHP Caden Favors (W, 3-7) earned his third win of the season thanks to arguably the best performance by a Lake County pitcher this year. The southpaw threw a career-high 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings of work, permitting just three hits and one walk in 84 pitches (55 strikes).

Favors' impressive outing also included a four-strikeout top of the second inning, in which he struck out all four batters he faced in the frame. Dragons DH John Michael Faile was Dayton's third straight strikeout victim in the second inning, but the ball got away from Captains C Johnny Tincher. But Favors quickly responded by striking out Dragons RF Ariel Almonte, securing the first four-strikeout inning by a Lake County pitcher since RHP Reid Johnston on Aug. 19, 2023 in Game 2 of a doubleheader versus Peoria.

Offensively, the Captains tallied nine runs on 15 hits on Saturday night. Six Lake County batters recorded multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit performances from RF Wuilfredo Antunez and LF Esteban González.

CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect, and SS Jose Devers each homered for the Captains as well.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rosario crushed a two-out solo home run to left field to extend Lake County's lead to 3-0. This was his 13 th long ball of the season, which secured his second straight game with a home run to left field. The 21-year-old later collected his second RBI of the night with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Devers hit a three-run shot to cap off a four-run bottom of the fifth inning for the Captains. This was his 10 th homer of the season and third round-tripper of this week's series.

DH Tommy Hawke went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his High-A home debut for Lake County. The 22-year-old scored a pair of runs, drew a walk, and stole a base as well.

Dayton scored its lone run of the night in the top of the sixth inning, when CF Carlos Jorge, MLB Pipeline 's No. 21 Reds prospect, scored on a wild pitch from Captains RHP Alonzo Richardson.

Dragons LHP Adam Serwinowski (L, 1-5), MLB Pipeline 's No. 12 Reds prospect, suffered his fifth loss of the season. The left-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in 4.2 innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. Lake County will also host its 2025 Mascot Olympics. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Jose Devers extended his hitting streak to nine games with a three-run home run and a single on Saturday night. The 22-year-old is batting .436 (17-for-39) with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.385 OPS during this span.

- LHP Caden Favors threw a career-high 10 strikeouts on Saturday night. This performance marked the 23-year-old's first 10-strikeout game since March 8, 2024 for Wichita State versus Long Beach State.

- INF Christian Knapczyk extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single on Saturday night. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville is batting .370 (17-for-46) with five doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, and a .931 OPS during this span.







