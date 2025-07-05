Rattlers Rained Out on Saturday Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Saturday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field was rained out. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at the home of the Rattlers. Game one is scheduled to start at 1:10pm CDT.

The twinbill is scheduled to be two seven-inning games. There will be a break of approximately thirty minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. One ticket will get you into both games on Sunday afternoon.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and may exchange their Saturday tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular season home game during 2025. The exact seat location might not be available, but the ticket office will do its best to get you something close and comparable. Fans may exchange rain tickets online at this link by using the ticket barcode number as a discount code.

Wisconsin has announced Manuel Rodriguez (0-1, 1.86) as the starting pitcher for game one with Tanner Gillis (1-1, 1.89) set to start the nightcap. Beloit has Luke Lashutka (0-2, 16.62) and Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.28) as their scheduled starting pitchers.

There is a spectacle planned before game one so make sure to get to the stadium early to catch the pre-game Wiener Dog Race - scheduled for 12:30pm - presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Bark in the Park is happening on Sunday courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka, too. Your dog may accompany you to the ballpark and sit on the berm at the end of the third base concourse with you during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500.

Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. After you've worked up a hunger, make sure to get to the concessions stand to take advantage of Dime Dog Day with Nathan's Famous Hotdogs available for ten cents.

Save some time to say "Hello!" to Bernie Brewer before the game as the Brewers mascot makes a visit to the Stadium this Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Milwaukee City Connect-inspired jerseys during one of the games and be available after game two in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it to the ballpark on Sunday, you can catch both games on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting with the pregame show for game one at 12:50pm. The games are also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.







