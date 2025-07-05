Lake County Tops Dragons 9-1 to Even Series in Eastlake

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Lake County's Jose Devers hit his third home run in the last four games as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-1 on Saturday night. The two teams have split the first two games of a three-game set in Lake County with the final game set for Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Game Summary:

Lake County scored two runs in the second inning and added one more in the third on a solo home run by Alfonsin Rosario to make it 3-0. Meanwhile, the Dragons could not get their offense in gear against Lake County starting pitcher Caden Favors, who struck out 10 over five shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk.

The Captains took a commanding lead with four more runs in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Their inning was keyed by a three-run home run by Jose Devers, his 10th homer of the year.

The Dragons scored their only run in the sixth when Carlos Jorge walked, stole second, and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches to make it 7-1, but the Dragons could not score again. Lake County added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (1-5) had his roughest outing of the year. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs (six earned) with two walks and six strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Dragons finished with just four hits. Peyton Stovall had a double for the team's only extra base hit. Victor Acosta had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games, matching the team's 2025 high previously set by John Michael Faile.

Up Next: The series between the Dragons (5-9, 26-53) and Captains (7-7, 42-38) concludes in Lake County (Eastlake, Ohio) on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) will start for Dayton. Following Sunday's game, the Dragons will travel to Beloit, Wisconsin to open a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday, July 8.

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.