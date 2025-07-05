TinCaps Drop Chance to Take Series

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Saturday night's matchup on the road against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate), 5-1.

Lansing (6-8, 42-38) got on the board in the very first inning, scoring three runs on four hits, a sac fly, and an RBI fielder's choice off of TinCaps (9-5, 40-39) starter Eric Yost.

Yost then anchored down, retiring 10 of the next 12 batters he faced. In a jam in the fifth, the righty again showed his grit despite not having his best stuff. Yost struck out Darlyn Montero, leaving the bases loaded to finish his day.

Second baseman Brandon Butterworth acted as the bright spot offensively for Fort Wayne. In the third, Butterworth smacked a solo home run, his seventh long ball of the season. Adding on a single in the eighth, Butterworth leads the 'Caps with 17 multi-hit games this season. He has hits in 14 of his last 18 games with an .872 OPS across the stretch (4 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR).

The Lugnuts added a pair of runs in the sixth inning off a two-run single by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (No. 9 Athletics prospect). TinCaps reliever Luis Germán pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth in relief.

Next Game: Sunday, July 6 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Grant Judkins

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







